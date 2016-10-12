By FRED MUKINDA

More by this Author

Police have recovered three firearms and 51 rounds of ammunition after a gun battle with gunmen in Hardy, Nairobi.

City police commander Japheth Koome said the gunmen dropped the weapons as they escaped from the scene of the shooting towards the nearby Kataka slums.

The shooting happened at 10.15 pm on Tuesday.

“We had intelligence that gangsters from the slum were planning to commit a robbery in the area. Truly they were spotted at 9 pm. Our officers began tracking them and laid an ambush.

"The gangsters however engaged our officers in a shootout before escaping into bushes and disappeared to the slum,” said Mr Koome.

The recovered firearms are a Ceska and Taurus pistol and a Steyr rifle.

Tools and equipment commonly used for burglary were also recovered.

“We are now using other strategies to ensure these culprits are arrested. We had the intelligence so we know the criminals we are looking for,” added Mr Koome.

FOREIGNERS ARRESTED

Meanwhile, 35 foreign nationals were arrested in Ruai during an operation targeting human trafficking.