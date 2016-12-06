By BENSON AMADALA

Police in Mumias have recovered the remaining six G3 guns and 152 bullets stolen from the Booker Police Post 18 days ago.

The officers opened fired and killed an unidentified suspect at the scene - a cane plantation near River Nzoia in Mayoni area.

Western region police chief Moses Ombati said other suspects fled the scene.

184 BULLETS

He said they acted on a tip-off and intelligence reports before stumbling on the arms, whose theft saw a police officer seriously injured.

The Tuesday morning recovery means all guns stolen from the police post have been found but some 14 bullets are still missing.

The attackers made away with 184 bullets but so far 172 have been found.

On December 3, police found one gun and 20 bullets, and arrested three suspects.

IMPEDING ROBBERY

Police, acting on a tip-off about an impending robbery, laid an ambush near a sugarcane farm in Mayoni market and found the gun loaded with 20 bullets hidden near a river.

The gun had been wrapped in a piece of cloth and hidden in the thicket.

Mr Ombati said the suspects had gone to collect the weapon for use in a robbery on Friday night.