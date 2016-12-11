By ANGIRA ZADOCK

Mandera county commander has said reports on social media that terrorist group Al-Shabaab has seized the border town of El Wak are false.

Mr Bernard Nyakwaka dismissed the postings on Twitter, saying that "Mr (Dan) Chacha, the area OCPD, is on the ground and confirms that the area is calm".

Some of the messages circulating are:

@HarunMaruf: El-Wak town under attack from gunmen believed to be Al-Shabab militants, sporadic gunfire heard in the town Center: residents