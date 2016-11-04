Mr Karuri said police had not preferred any charges against the suspects as investigations were still ongoing.

They included the school head teacher Joseph Nyachieo, one KCPE supervisor, nine invigilators and the candidate.

By HENRY NYARORA

Twelve people have been arrested after a KCPE candidate was found with a marked answer sheet in the exam room in Nyamira.

Anxiety gripped St Andrews Kaggwa Boys Boarding Primary School in Borabu Sub-County when Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives carried out the arrests on Thursday evening.

The officers were accompanied by officials of Kenya National Examination Council Monitoring Unit.

Nyamira County Police Commander Titus Karuri and the County Education Director Didacus Odhiambo confirmed the arrests on Friday.

Mr Odhiambo said the suspects were seized after a candidate was caught with answers believed to be for English Language paper in the exam room.

“Knec officials will verify whether the smuggled material to the exam room were actual answers for the English paper that was done,” Mr Odhiambo told Nation.co.ke on phone.

He said the Council officials and DCI officers were interrogating the suspects to establish whether there was exam leakage at the school and the origin of the smuggled material.

The 12 spent Thursday night at Keroka Police Station.

“It is too early to say exactly what each of the suspects will be charged with as investigations over the matter has just commenced," he said.

"I will give finer details later as those investigating the matter make progress. But I can confirm the arrests,” Mr Karuri said.