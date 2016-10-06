Police shoot dead three suspects in Naivasha

By ANGIRA ZADOCK

More by this Author

Police shot dead three suspects in Karagita, Naivasha, and recovered a Ceska pistol in Wednesday night.

A Chinese national who was carjacked in Nairobi's Upper Hill on Wednesday evening was also rescued in Naivasha in a separate incident where three suspected kidnappers were also arrested.

Police said the suspected robbers had raided Riders Bar in Karagita at around 9pm and stolen cash of unknown amount.

The escaped from the scene in a get-away car, a white Probox, which was later seen parked near a chemist in Naivasha.

The driver, Mr Peter Waithaka, 31, was arrested and told the officers that he had been hired by four men from Limuru.

He, however, claimed that he did not know what they were doing in Naivasha.

Officers laid an ambush within the area as two suspects got into the taxi.

Later, the other suspects came back to the car and on seeing officers one of them shot once.

Three of them were shot dead but one escaped. Police recovered the pistol, cash, assorted airtime scratch cards and a crow bar among others.

Meanwhile, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations who rescued the Chinese national said that the victim was blindfolded and his hands tied.