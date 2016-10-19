Pollution killing more than AIDS and TB, report says

By COLLINS OMULO

More than 14,000 annual deaths in Kenya can be averted if the country embraces clean environment and inclusive green growth, a conference has been told.

Household pollution caused by smoke emitted from energy sources used mostly in rural and informal settlements in Kenya contributes to more deaths than AIDS and Tuberculosis combined. This is according to Green Assessment Report, 2014.

Speaking during the 3rd National Green Growth Conference on Tuesday, Ministry of Livestock Principal Secretary Dr Andrew Tumur said that the government is committed to fast tracking a green economy that is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Inclusive green growth requires tackling political and economic constraints and overcoming deeply entrenched behaviours that lead to environmental degradation. All these are geared towards accelerating sustainable development,” said the PS.

Also speaking during the function, a representative from the Danish Embassy Anne Angwenyi said that Denmark has committed Sh15 billion towards different thematic programmes in the country all aimed at supporting a green growth economy.

“The programme will support the objective of Kenya’s Vision 2030 in contributing to a globally competitive and prosperous nation with a high quality of life by 2030.

The conference organized by Micro Enterprises Support Programme Trust (MESPT) aims at accelerating sustainable development through inclusive green growth.