President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced vacancies for positions of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson and eight commissioners.

In a statement by State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu, President Kenyatta also asked the Public Service Commission to submit to him nine names of nominees for the panel that will interview the IEBC candidates.

He said the outgoing commissioners, who tendered their resignation Tuesday, will now serve their notice, which will expire as new commissioners take office to avoid a vacuum.

“There shall be no lacuna or constitutional crisis engendered by their being no substantive IEBC Commissioners in office during this transitional period,” said the President.

The nine electoral commissioners and their chairman, formally resigned on Wednesday, paving the way for a new team to be picked to oversee the 2017 General Election.

On Wednesday, both the ruling Jubilee coalition and Cord announced that they had picked two people each to represent them in the panel that will interview the new commissioners.

Jubilee nominated lawyers Evans Monari and Mary Karen Kigen-Sorobit to sit on the panel. Cord picked ex-Judge Tom Mbaluto and Ms Olga Karani Chemweno.