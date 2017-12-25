Priest whose radio show made Christmas days memorable

By KAMAU NGOTHO

On Christmas day and every Sunday at 3 o’clock, gospel radio programme, Wimbo Niupendao, would play on the Kiswahili Service of then only radio station in the country, the Voice of Kenya (VoK). President Jomo Kenyatta and his young family – Mama Ngina, Uhuru, Nyokabi and Muhoho – would be together listening to the gospel show, and the head of state wouldn’t entertain any distraction until the programme was over.

This is the story of the man behind the show.

On January 9, 2010, Uhuru Kenyatta and I were at the same function on purely personal and sentimental reasons.

We attended the burial of the Rev Timothy Kamau at the African Inland Church (AIC), Kijabe.

When he rose to speak, Mr Kenyatta, then Deputy Prime Minister, began by stating that he was at the function in his private capacity.

Next he regretted that he had come too late when Rev, Kamau was dead after he kept postponing to see him when he was alive.

I was also at the funereal and felt sorry that I had a date to see Rev Kamau in a vertical position but waited until it was too late and now I was seeing him lying horizontally.

FIRST CONVERTS

Here is the story of the Rev Timothy Kamau. His parents were among the first converts to Christianity when an American mission group, the African Inland Mission (AIM), set camp in Kijabe area, in Kiambu. The AIM missionaries had first opened a church in Machakos before they moved to Kijabe, and later to Kabarnet in Baringo.

In Kabarnet, among their first converts was one Kapkoros Toroitich arap Moi who they baptised Daniel. Another of their later converts was a young man from Sugoi in Eldoret called Samoei Ruto and who they baptised William.

The AIM would later be renamed the African Inland Church (AIC), and is today best known as founders of the Kijabe Mission Hospital. Rev Kamau’s father, the Rev Johanna Nyenjeri, was among the first of the AIC faithful to be ordained clergy.

His son, Kamau, would follow in the same steps.

But the Rev Kamau interests went beyond giving reading sermons on Sunday. He loved gospel music and wanted to share his passion with others through the mass media.

He came up with a gospel music programme called Wimbo Niupendao which would be played on then only radio station in the country, the VoK.

The programme was an instant hit. President Jomo Kenyatta became an addict of the the radio show.

At the burial of the Rev Kamau, Uhuru Kenyatta told us that at exactly 3 oc’lock on Sunday, his father would request that a radio set be taken where he was and his family be there to listen to the programme with him.

RADIO SHOW

He told us that as long as the programme was on, his father wouldn’t allow any distraction.

“If anybody made noise while Rev Kamau was on air, Mzee would order him out”, Uhuru told us.

For his love of the programme, President Kenyatta occasionally would request that AIC clergy to be with him for lunch at his Gatundu home.

While there, Rev. Kamau would be seated at the high table with the President.

During one of the those lunches President Kenyatta decreed that the Wimbo Niupendao radio show be added another 15 minutes airtime.

President Moi, a card-carrying member of the AIC church, too, loved Rev Kamau’s show and directed that added yet another 15 minutes to make an hour production.

Like Uhuru, on that Saturday, I was also guilty to have kept postponing to go see my friend the Rev Kamau until it was too late and now I had gone to bury him.

This is how I am related to the departed cleric. My maternal grandfather Kamau Gichane ,who I am named after, and Rev. Kamau’s father, Johanna Nyenjeri, were among the very first to be “born again” at the AIC church, Kijabe.

At Kijabe, my grandfather was baptised Noah, the name of the man of the Ark, for those who read the Bible. People who knew me before I came to Nairobi call me Noah.

At Kijabe, my grandfather met a beautiful girl called Muthoni who was baptised Beth. They fell in love and married.

The marriage produced a gracious lady called Nyina wa Noah who is my mother.

CHRISTIAN UNION

When I was a small boy, my mother would make sure I and my siblings, Ruth, Beth, and Lillian, would be at her bedroom table every Sunday at 3 o’clock listening to Rev Kamau radio show on our wooden Sanyo radio.

Like Mzee Kenyatta, my mother wouldn’t entertain any distraction until the radio was over.

Later at Nanyuki Boys High School, I would sing in the Christian Union choir and where Rev Kamau’s son, Davies, played the guitar.

I would have personal contact with Rev Kamau when I became a journalist in the 1990s. I visited him in Kijabe and did a feature newspaper feature on him.

He was very pleased to meet me, more so after I told him about my AIC background and my singing in the school choir with his son.

But he was specifically happy that we shared a name, Kamau. Henceforth he would call me ngarana (namesake).

We kept in touch with Rev. Kamau and would often talk on the telephone. When I last went to see him in year 2006, he was a bit unwell but keeping strong.

We talked, laughed, and sang the whole afternoon. I remember him telling me the story of why Kijabe is only town in the country where alcohol and cigarettes are not sold up to this day.

I promised to go see him in the near future. Like Uhuru I kept postponing to go see him until it was too late.

Merry Christmas Rev. Kamau wherever you are!