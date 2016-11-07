By JOSEPH WANGUI

A secondary school principal, a police officer and a supervisor in Nyeri County have been arrested for tampering with exam papers.

The Gatuanja Secondary School principal and the two officers were arrested alongside an examination supervisor for tapering with Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations papers.

Confirming the incident, Central Region police boss Larry Kieng said the trio were arrested at Gatuanja Secondary School in Kieni East sub-county on Monday at around 3pm.

He said they had attempted to open the Chemistry Paper (1) pack.