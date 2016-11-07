Principal, Supervisor arrested for tampering with KCSE exam papers

Monday November 7 2016

A pack of Kenya Certificate of Secondary School (KCSE) examination papers. Gatuanja Secondary School principal, a police officer and a supervisor were on November 7, 2016 arrested for tampering with exam papers in Nyeri. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A pack of Kenya Certificate of Secondary School (KCSE) examination papers. Gatuanja Secondary School principal, a police officer and a supervisor were on November 7, 2016 arrested for tampering with exam papers in Nyeri. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
By JOSEPH WANGUI
More by this Author

A secondary school principal, a police officer and a supervisor in Nyeri County have been arrested for tampering with exam papers.

The Gatuanja Secondary School principal and the two officers were arrested alongside an examination supervisor for tapering with Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations papers.

Confirming the incident, Central Region police boss Larry Kieng said the trio were arrested at Gatuanja Secondary School in Kieni East sub-county on Monday at around 3pm.

He said they had attempted to open the Chemistry Paper (1) pack.

They will be arraigned in court on Tuesday, he said.