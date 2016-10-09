By DERICK LUVEGA

By FAITH NYAMAI

Secondary school heads have agreed to get national examination papers from collection centres and remain in school despite opposition from Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

The principals, however, want the government to clarify the role of teachers during the examination period.

“Teachers have been linked to cheating. There is confusion on what they will be doing in school when the rest of students are at home,” he said.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association vice-chairman Kahi Indimuli, told the Nation from his Chavakali office that principals would implement the government’s directive “to ensure credibility of the tests”.

“We made that undertaking to the President during our annual conference. We have suspended the association’s activities until the examinations are over. Most of them would have been held in November but they have been pushed to December," Mr Indimuli said.

Addressing teachers in Nyeri Town on Saturday evening, Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion said the Ministry of Education wanted to shift blame on teachers in case of examination irregularities.

“Head teachers are supposed to ensure security of students during the examination period. Telling them to leave school is risking the lives of learners," he said.

Mr Sossion said dispatch of examination materials to schools was the work of Kenya National Examinations Council.

Conversely, Mr Indimuli told Knut bosses to stop criticising the directives “even before they are implemented”.