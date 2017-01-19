By GAITANO PESSA

Cord leader Raila Odinga has called for investigations on Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i following the mass failure of students in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Speaking on Wednesday in Busia as he mobilised supporters to register as voters, Mr Odinga accused the Jubilee government of using Dr Matiang’i to ruin the future of Kenyan children.

“Recently you saw that only 15 per cent of the 577,253 students who sat their 2016 KCSE exams were eligible to proceed to universities, with 85 per cent translating to those who failed. This transition is very low and that tells us there is something wrong,” the opposition leader said.

He added: "Now one person is being celebrated for making radical changes to curb cheating in exams. Matiang’i should be investigated because he is spoiling the future of our children.

"If all these students failed in their exams does it mean that in [the] past schools recorded good results mainly because of cheating?"

But Dr Matiang’i has defended the results and vowed to continue with strict measures to end cheating.

At the same time, Mr Odinga said time had reached to send the Jubilee government home through the National Super Alliance “so that Kenyans can be liberated from suffering”.

He said the opposition has the formula to deal with election theft and told his supporters to play their part by registering as voters in large numbers.

"Theft of election is done in four phases. The first one is during registration, the second one during voting where they create chaos so that people don’t vote, three during counting of votes where they include ‘ghost’ votes and lastly during transmission..”

He added that they are going to employ the services of 60 agents (20 youth, 20 men and 20 women) in every ward.

The agents will be tasked with mobilising locals to register as voters and ensure they do the same on August 8 election.