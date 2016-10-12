Probe into loss of Sh600m at varsity begins

By TITUS OMINDE

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has launched investigations into reports of embezzlement of nearly Sh600 million belonging to the Moi University pension scheme.

EACC North Rift Senior Deputy Director Enoch Otiko on Wednesday said audit documents showed that mismanagement at the university was high.

The agency also wants to know why the number of non-teaching staff is “abnormally” high.

The government report released last month raises alarm over questionable transactions between the university and Rift Valley Textiles (Rivatex), a firm it owns. According to the report, many of the institution’s 56 bank accounts are suspect.

“The team was unable to verify the procedures followed in operating the accounts and their details since important documents were not produced,” says the report.

The Special Audit Report on Financial Operations at Moi University for the financial years 2013/14 to 2015/16 says the institution failed to provide names of signatories to the accounts, authority for opening them, bank statements and other documents.

“It was not possible to establish if all the accounts are active,” says the September report.

SH108 MILLION COLLECTED

The university is at the centre of a row in which local leaders — including Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and his Elgeyo-Marakwet counterpart Alex Tolgos — are opposed to the appointment Prof Laban Ayiro as acting vice-chancellor.

They want Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to appoint Prof Isaac Kosgey, to succeed Prof Richard Mibey, who retired last month after a 10-year stint as VC.

The leaders say Prof Kosgey was top in the interviews, even though the source of that information is still not clear.

According to the audit, transactions between the university and Rivatex showed discrepancies amounting to Sh599.5 million.

The audit says mismanagement of funds is the leading cause of the diminishing number of self-sponsored students. The current figure is 15,000 compared to 23,000 in 2013.

Though financial records provided showed that Sh108 million was collected from students for accommodation, the institution failed to provide supporting documents.

The University Academic Staff Union’s (Uasu) local chapter says lecturers go for months without pay.

“Many are demoralised and this is likely to compromise education standards,” said Uasu Secretary Jack Abok.