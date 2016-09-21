By OUMA WANZALA

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has defended his appointment of Laban Ayiro as acting vice-chancellor of Moi University.

Dr Matiang'i said he followed the law and the decision would not be revoked.

He said he would not respond to politicians because he is not one.

"I am a public servant and will not engage in politics. We have many politicians whom they can engage," Dr Matiang’i said during the Innovation Africa 2016 conference in Nairobi.

Two governors and 10 MPs on Tuesday stormed the university seeking the ouster of the newly appointed vice-chancellor on the grounds that he is an "outsider."

Prof Ayiro was on Monday appointed in an acting capacity to replace Richard Mibey, whose term as the university's vice-chancellor expired on September 19.

HANDED OVER

On Wednesday, Prof Mibey handed over to Prof Ayiro amid protests by North Rift leaders against the appointment.

Prof Mibey handed over officially after holding a meeting with the university senate.

He then presided over the rehearsal for the 32ndgraduation ceremony to be held on Thursday and Friday.

Prof Mibey confirmed the graduation would go on despite threats by the local leaders to disrupt it.

The leaders are demanding the appointment of Isaac Kosgey, who was among the top candidates interviewed for the job recently.

Some of the local leaders, led by governors, MPs and ward representatives from the region, are holding parallel meetings in Eldoret town over the appointment of Prof Ayiro, which they have termed political.

They want the graduation ceremony postponed to resolve the matter.