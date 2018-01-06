Prof Calestous Juma buried in Budalang'i

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

By DERRICK LUVEGA

By GAITANO PESSA

Opposition leaders and some Cabinet secretaries were among those who attended the burial of scholar Calestous Juma at Bumina village in Budalang’i.

National Super Alliance (Nasa) Raila Odinga and his co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula were present.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was represented by Environment CS Judy Wakhungu and her Foreign Affairs counterpart Amina Mohamed.

SCHOLAR

In his condolence message read by Ms Wakhungu, President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to emulate the fallen scholar.

He said Mr Juma was keen on innovation and loved learning.

In his speech, Mr Odinga said Nasa will continue to push for electoral reforms.

He said the country was lagging behind than other African states due to poor leadership.

TAXES

“We must achieve electoral justice to end tyrannical type of leadership that has cost us development. Our journey to Canaan is on course whether they like it or not,” he said.

Speaking at another burial in Vihiga, Mr Odinga lamented that some parts of the country had been neglected in terms of resource distribution and development “yet they pay taxes.”

“We have statistics on how people voted on August 8. That is why we say we won and we will go on with our plans for swearing in. No one will stop us,” he reiterated.

Mr Wetang’ula hit out at the government saying it celebrates ‘mediocrity at the expense of talent’.