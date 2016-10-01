Human resource practitioners have until December 31 to comply with a 2012 law that professionalises the practice.

Currently, there are estimated 25,000 human resource practitioners in the country.

However, with three months to the deadline for registration, only 7,500 have complied.

The law requires the examination, registration and regulation of the standards and practice of human resource management professionals.

“There are very many people who have been practicing without the qualifications. Since the beginning of this year we have been telling practitioners to prepare themselves academically and professionally in order to continue practising.

“Whoever will not have registered will not be able to practise,” Institute of Human Resource Management Council chairman Elijah Sitimah said.

Mr Sitimah said that at the turn of the year, the council’s compliance unit will work with the police and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to bar all those who are not registered.

“We hope that they will comply. In Kenya we like the last minute rush,” said Mr Sitimah.

At the launch of the council’s 2016-2020 strategic plan on Wednesday, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki urged practitioners to register on time.

“Human resource function is a pacesetter in development and service delivery as well as managing the turbulent environment in which organisations operate and exist.

"It is our responsibility to put performance at the core of administrative mechanism in order to serve the citizens better and meet their various expectations,” said Ms Kariuki.

The law requires that for one to be registered and given certificate, they ought to have “successfully undergone a prescribed certificate, diploma, degree or research course of instruction and passed the examination conducted or prescribed by the institute”.

Like the Law Society of Kenya and the Media Council of Kenya for instance, human resources professionals will be required to renew their practice licences annually.