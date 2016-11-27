Projects key in Uhuru charm offensive of Central backyard

By GUCHU NDUNG'U

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday ended his retreat that brought together top advisers at Sagana State Lodge.

On Monday, he is expected to start a whirlwind 48-hour tour of central Kenya to re-energise his political backyard and address voter apathy fears.

During the weekend retreat, a select number of Cabinet secretaries and advisers met to strategise on his re-election.

The meeting, which brought together key ministries on infrastructure, finance and security, also touched on campaigns, nominations and government projects, key to Jubilee’s success.

Fears of voter apathy in President Kenyatta’s stronghold has pre-occupied Jubilee’s political strategists as elections loom.

During the 2013 elections, turnout in most counties in Central was over 93 per cent, enabling Jubilee to avoid a run-off by a margin of 0.5 per cent. It is this margin that the President’s supporters want protected if not increased.

Across the region, there are also fears on the fairness of Jubilee nominations, dissatisfaction over slow pace of projects and poor returns on cash crops such as coffee, rice and tea.

UNVEIL PROJECTS

The President is expected to unveil billions of shillings worth of projects in four Central counties. On Monday, President Kenyatta will launch the Naromoru–Nairutia–Ngobit Road.

“So far, this government is tarmacking 147km of roads in Kieni alone,” said Kieni MP Kanini Kega yesterday. Mr Kenyatta is also expected to commission the Sh800 million Chaka market in the constituency.

State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu said: “The Head of State will then open the Mukurweini–Othaya Water Sewerage Plant.”

Later in the day, the President will be at Nanyuki Level Five Hospital — where he will commission the installation of equipment under the Managed Equipment Services.

On Tuesday, Mr Kenyatta will be in Kirinyaga and Murang’a.

In Kirinyaga, he will inspect the ongoing construction of the 29km Kutus–Kianyaga–Kibugi Road. In Murang’a, he will commission the Kangema–Gacharage road and launch the Murang’a–Mukuyu–Gwathamaki road.

“Residents also want Mugoiri wa Tiiri Road tarmacked as Deputy President William Ruto promised,” said Kiharu MP Irungu Kang’ata.