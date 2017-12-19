Prosecutor wants 'serial killer' Onyancha jailed

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court has been urged to find self-confessed serial killer Philip Onyancha guilty of murder, but insane.

Making his submissions before Justice James Wakiaga on Tuesday, senior assistant deputy public prosecutor Moses Omirera urged the court to make the special finding and order that Onyancha be jailed at the “pleasure of the President”.

According to the prosecutor, Onyancha is a dangerous person but needs help.

Should he be released, Mr Omirera added, he is likely to commit similar offences, mostly targeting women.

MENTAL PROBLEM

Mr Omirera told the court that there were three psychiatric examination reports filed in court and one of them, by a Dr Owiti, noted that Onyancha is likely to commit similar offences, hence dangerous.

The first report on Onyancha was first conducted at the time of his arrest.

The report found that he was fit to stand trial. But when he appeared in court for the first time on June 2010, his then lawyer Peter Simani informed the judge that Onyancha had a mental problem and needs to be re-examined.

MURDER

A panel of three doctors conducted further examinations and found that he had a mental problem.

They further added that the report was not conclusive.

The parties called for a third report that found Onyancha to be dangerous because he was likely to commit the offence again.

In his submissions, Mr Omirera urged the court to disregard the statement given by Onyancha who had confessed to killing 19 women and children.

He has been charged with three murder counts together with Tobias Nyabuhanga Aradi and Douglas Obiero Makori.