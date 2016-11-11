Protected witnesses testify in lawyer Willie Kimani case

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

The murder case against four Administration Police officers and a police informer accused of killing human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and their taxi driver was heard behind closed doors Friday to protect the identity of some witnesses.

Justice Ruth Sitati ordered journalists, court orderlies and the public to leave the courtroom to enable the witnesses, who are under the Witness Protection Agency, to testify.

Only the accused, the court clerk, defence lawyer Cliff Ombeta, Law Society of Kenya representative Albert Sihanya and victims' lawyer Fred Ojiambo were left in the courtroom.

Justice Sitati had earlier ordered journalists and the public not to take any pictures.

Earlier, a witness testified that he saw Senior Sergeant Fredrick Leliman, Sergeant Leonard Mwangi Maina and police informer Peter Ngugi Kamau at the Mavoko Law Courts on June 23.

The witness told the judge that Mr Leliman had parked his car near a converted container serving as a courtroom at the Mavoko Law Courts.

The prosecution witness said he saw Mr Leliman and Mr Kamau communicate.

He said Mr Leliman used his car to block the road, making it difficult for the vehicle carrying the lawyer to proceed.

The officers — Mr Leliman, Mr Maina, Sylvia Wanjiku Wanjohi and Stephen Morogo — have denied murdering lawyer Kimani, his client Joseph Mwenda and their taxi driver Joseph Muiruri on June 23 this year at Soweto in Mlolongo, Machakos County.