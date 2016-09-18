Publishers urge counties to allocate funds for books

By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

Publishers on Sunday asked counties to set aside funds to buy leisure books, and requested the Ministry of Education to increase funding for other reading materials besides school textbooks.

The Kenya Publishers Association said that the reading culture in Kenya was worrying and had largely affected the language development of children.

“The problem with the Kenyan society is that we read mostly for exams, light academic fires and burn books as we dance after ‘completing education,’” KPA chair David Waweru said in a statement read by council member John Mwazemba.

“The result is that we can barely communicate well in either English or Kiswahili, and most of our children cannot spell words correctly.”

Mr Mwazemba spoke at Laico Regency Hotel during a breakfast meeting with journalists.

He was accompanied by the book fair’s organising committee chair Mary Maina and accomplished writer and publisher, Prof Kithaka wa Mberia.

KPA unveiled its programme for this week’s Nairobi International Book Fair that will run from 21-25 of this month at the Sarit Centre.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i will be the chief guest.

The book fair will be climaxed by recognising winners of Wahome Mutahi Literary Prize on Saturday (September 24).

Mr Ng’ang’a Mbugua, deputy managing editor of the Daily Nation, has been shortlisted for this year’s Prize for his book, Angels of the Wild, published by The One Planet publishers.

Mr Mbugua will battle it out for the top literary prize with two other authors: Mr Peter Kareithi (Komu Fights for Change, Longhorn) and Mr Anthony Mugo (Ask the Stars, Longhorn).

The association further called for the removal of the value added tax (VAT) on books, which they said was contributing to the factors discouraging Kenyans from buying books.

“VAT goes directly to punishing Kenyans for buying books, and is charged at the bookshops and goes straight to the government. We are engaging the CS on the issue and we hope it is lifted,” said Mr Mwazemba, of the Oxford University Press.

“As things stand now, the VAT being imposed on books is eating into the funds allocated (by the government and individuals) for buying books,” said Ms Maina.

Prof Wa Mberia said that the culture should start right from the schools.

“We have killed the reading right from schools. If you are found reading a book that is not examinable, teachers condemn the student, instead of encouraging them.”

Edited by Philip Momanyi