The question whether Kenyans seeking political office should have certain minimum academic qualification received mixed reactions during the public hearing on the contentious election laws.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights pushed for those seeking to be MPs and governors to be armed with at least a degree, and members of county assemblies to have a diploma.

The commission’s vice-chairman George Morara said setting academic standards will improve the leaders’ performance given that they deal with ‘complex’ matters.

“We should be hesitant to lower qualifications of leadership given that the roles of oversight and legislation are technical and require a certain academic threshold,” Mr Morara during the hearings in Nairobi.

He said Parliament has been postponing the matter in the guise that one’s level of education is not relevant for leadership positions.

Senators Hassan Omar and Judith Sijeny expressed concern that many Kenyans with proven leadership skills could be locked out if such qualifications are approved.

BRIDGE GENDER DISPARITIES

“Every Kenyan has a right to participate and seek public office. It is a primary right,” Mr Omar said.

He said literacy levels are different across the country and there are some parts of the country that have been marginalised for long and such restrictions might leave out many potential leaders.

Ms Sijeny said many women might miss out on leadership opportunities given that affirmative action is yet to bridge the gender disparities.

But Bomet governor Isaac Ruto said he had no problem with such a requirement becoming law as it would enhance oversight and improve service delivery.

MPs have been postponing implementation of the academic standard due to fears that it might lock out their colleagues.

“We need reasonable qualifications for people to be able to provide oversight. The law now, doesn’t provide reasonable qualifications,” Mr Ruto said.

He suggested that at least a ‘0’ level or a diploma for MCAs and a higher qualification for MPs was attainable.

However, he said, governors will deliberate the matter and come up with a common stand that is to the best interest of the country.

RUSHED TO ACQUIRE DEGREES

Some leaders eyeing public office have rushed to acquire degrees from public and private universities in preparedness, in the event Parliament decides to endorse the academic standards.

In November, last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta warned that universities to stop dishing out degrees to students who do not meet the minimum set standards for graduation.

This followed concerns that some politicians well known to be busy due to the nature of their jobs have been completing their studies within a short period of time compared to other students.

Article 99 (1) (b) and 193 1 (b) of the constitution provides that among other qualifications, a person is eligible for election as an MP or an MCA, if they satisfy any educational, moral and ethical requirements prescribed by the Constitution or an Act of Parliament.

However, the law does not set minimum academic qualifications, paving way for the legislators to come up with the standards.