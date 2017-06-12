Rachel Ruto: Forgive Jubilee for unmet expectations

By MWANGI NDIRANGU

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto's wife Rachel has pleaded with Kenyans to forgive the Jubilee administration for failing to meet some of their expectations.

“I know some people are blaming the government for failing to act on time to prevent a number of problems currently facing the country, including food shortage and drought related challenges.

“As a God’s servant and wife to Deputy President, I plead with you for forgiveness,” she said during a prayer rally in Nanyuki on Monday.

Mrs Ruto said Jubilee leaders pledged to do their best to give “excellent services to Kenyans after they were elected in 2013".

She said while it is not easy to satisfy all the expectations of over 40 million Kenyans, the Jubilee government had brought positive development in the country compared with previous regimes.

PEACE

Mrs Ruto also called for peace as the country prepares for the August elections.

“I will take a message of peace to all the counties and I will urge people to desist from inciting Kenyans during the campaigns so that we can have peace before and after the General Election,” she said.

She called on politicians in Laikipia to engage religious leaders in efforts to restore peace in the region over invasion of private ranches and farms by armed herders

The event was held at Central Park in Nanyuki during the first in a series of prayer rallies Mrs Ruto has organised across the country.

PRAYER RALLY

The prayers, dubbed Tuombeni Kenya (Pray for Kenya), aim to foster peaceful coexistence during the campaigns and after the elections.

Monday’s prayer rally was organised jointly with the Laikipia County government and Laikipia Pastors Association and was attended by, among others, Governor Joshua Irungu, Laikipia East MP Mutahi Kimaru and Nairobi-based Bishop Harrison Ng’ang’a of Christian Foundation Fellowship.

In his speech, Governor Irungu said Jubilee Party primaries left some people politically wounded, saying prayers would heal and bring peaceful co-existence among communities in the county.