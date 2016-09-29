Radio Citizen journalist Waweru Mburu dies

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Veteran radio journalist Waweru Mburu is dead.

Mr Mburu, who is known for his Yaliyotendeka programme on Citizen Radio, died on Wednesday evening at the MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi after a long battle with gastric cancer.

The journalist had been flown to India for treatment but returned back to the country and admitted to MP Shah Hospital.

Mr Mburu had declared his interest in vying for the Maragua Constituency parliamentary seat.

His popular programme ran on weekdays at 8 pm and mornings on 6.45 am.

He studied at Emusire Boys High School in Kakamega before University of Nairobi where he studied Development Communication.