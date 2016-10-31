Jubilee reneged on promise, rebel MPs say and apologise to Raila

Monday October 31 2016

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga talks to his supporters after attending the Party's National Executive Committee meeting at Orange House in Nairobi on October 30,2016. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga talks to his supporters after attending the Party's National Executive Committee meeting at Orange House in Nairobi on October 30,2016. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The NGC is currently in a meeting to ratify a decision to expel the members paving the way for by-elections if the party asks the registrar of political parties to strike their names off the list of its members.
  • The National Governing Council (NGC) is composed of the party leader Raila Odinga, his two deputies governors Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho, members of the NEC, chairpersons of all the county branches, the parliamentary group, governors and their deputies and as well as party standing committees.
Advertisement
By PATRICK LANG'AT
More by this Author

Rebellious Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MPs Richard Onyonka and Simon Ogari on Monday apologized to party leader Raila Odinga over their dalliance with Jubilee.

Mr Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South) and Mr Ogari (Bomachoge Chache) said that Jubilee negated its promises to them.

They spoke as the party's National Governing Council was set to announce the party’s action against eight of its 13 members who defected to Jubilee.

The NGC is composed of the party leader Raila Odinga, his two deputies governors Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho, members of the NEC, chairpersons of all the county branches, the parliamentary group, governors and their deputies and as well as party standing committees.

The body will examine the decision by the Fred Athuok-led disciplinary committee that proposed the expulsion of members it said had betrayed the trust of the party.

“The report by the disciplinary committee investigating the leaders who publicly defected to other parties, was unanimously adopted by the National Executive Council,” Party Secretary General Agnes Zani told journalists at Orange House on Sunday.

Related Content

The 13 who appeared before the team — two governors, a deputy governor and 10 MPs — attended the launch of the Jubilee Party at the Kasarani Stadium on September 10.

ODM argues that the leaders betrayed their trust and that of the voters and should seek a fresh mandate from the voters through by-elections.

Though Dr Zani did not name those to be expelled of the 13, Nation.co.ke has learned that the party is looking to expel only eight of them.

Those the Fred Athuok-led team wants de-listed are Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, Kisii County deputy governor Joash Maangi, MPs Steven Kariuki (Mathare), Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi North), Mustafa Idd (Kilifi South), Mpuri Aburi (Tigania East), Karachuonyo’s James Rege, and Kwale Woman Representative Zainab Chidzuga.

Those that the team has spared are ODM Bungoma County branch chair John Waluke (Sirisia), Marsabit Governor Ukur Yatani, Igembe Central’s Cyprian Kubai, and nominated MP Isaac Mwaura.

When they appeared before the team on October 14, Mr Waluke said he loved the party but had been let down by the system, while Mr Kubai said “selling ODM in my place is like selling pork in Saudi Arabia.”

Mr Mwaura, on the other hand, insisted that he only defected because he wanted to get elected in Ruiru Constituency in 2017 while Mr Yatani said he was still a member of the party.

The other eight facing a by-election insisted that they were members of ODM but had the right to engage any other party.

Apart from the defection, the council will also discuss “major issues on party nominations and the convening of the National Delegates Convention.”

Related Stories

Tue Sep 06 00:58:00 EAT 2016

Mwakwere ‘ready for duel with Mvurya’

The President and his deputy praised the governor for his “impressive development record”.

  • Wed Sep 07 16:03:37 EAT 2016 ODM lawmaker to defect to Jubilee Party
  • Sun Sep 11 00:59:00 EAT 2016 Your political career is over, ODM warns defectors
  • Thu Sep 22 00:59:00 EAT 2016 ODM rebels fight back as Raila dares them to step down
  • Mon Sep 26 00:59:00 EAT 2016 Kalonzo cracks the whip on defectors
  • Wed Sep 28 23:33:49 EAT 2016 ODM discusses how to deal with defectors
  • Sat Oct 01 00:23:00 EAT 2016 ODM summons defectors, pushes for their expulsion
  • Fri Oct 14 19:41:22 EAT 2016 We’ve not defected, ODM rebels tell disciplinary team
  • Mon Oct 24 00:57:00 EAT 2016 Angry youth confront Ababu over Jubilee link - VIDEO
  • 5 days ago Rebel MPs dropped from House teams