By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

More by this Author

Cord leader Raila Odinga begins his one-day tour of the expansive Isiolo County today to woo voters in the region.

Mr Odinga is expected to drum up support for his ODM party and the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy at meetings with community leaders and rallies in Merti and Isiolo towns.

“He will sensitise residents on emerging national issues, particularly corruption and escalating insecurity,” said a communication from Mr Odinga’s spokesman Dennis Onyango.

During the visit, Mr Odinga will address issues of land speculation, the fate of Vision 2030 projects that seem to have stalled and border disputes that have claimed life and property in the region.

LIVES LOST

Last year, several people lost their lives after clashes between communities on the disputed Meru-Isiolo border.

However, there has been relative calm after leaders from Isiolo and Meru counties preached peace.

A week ago, residents sought the former prime minister’s help in the boundary row.

According to Mr Adan Kabelo, the ODM gubernatorial aspirant in the 2017 elections, Mr Odinga will be accompanied by among others Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

LAPSSET PROJECT

Nominated MCA Hassan Shano (ODM) said Mr Odinga would help to highlight issues of historical injustices in northern Kenya.

With the advent of devolution and multi-billion-shilling infrastructural developments coming up, Isiolo is looking up to the future with a lot of expectations.

The county is one of the biggest beneficiary with the development of the Lamu port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport corridor (Lapsset) that will see the county become a major transit point.

Already, Isiolo-Marsabit-Moyale road is in its final stages of completion.

MODERN AIRPORT

Construction of a modern airport and a resort city is underway as the benefits begin to trickle down.

The runway at the airport is already complete.

The county consists of two constituencies, Isiolo North and South with the Borana, Turkana, Somali, Samburu and Meru being the dominant communities.