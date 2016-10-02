By PHILIP MOMANYI MAOSA

By JUSTUS OCHIENG

Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) Raila Odinga has dismissed a report in the Standard newspaper linking him to the collapse of a Kenya Airways subsidiary.

In a press statement sent to the Nation by ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale, Mr Odinga said "the reports are malicious and lack facts".

He further said he will issue a detailed response when he jets back to the county from Kampala, Uganda, on Monday.

The Standard published a story today indicating that the firm's cargo handling unit, Kencargo International Limited, closed down in 2004 and business outsourced to a company which Mr Odinga was one of the shareholders.

The shutting down of the cargo business unit is said to have contributed to the near financial ruin of the national carrier.

Mr Odinga’s lieutenants on Sunday alleged a plot by the Jubilee government to bring down the opposition chief through what they claimed were trumped up charges against the ODM leader.

They said the Jubilee administration, under President Uhuru Kenyatta, is worried over Mr Odinga’s rising star ahead of the 2017 elections and is hell-bent on bringing him down through imaginary scandals.

ODM national chairman John Mbadi, director of political affairs Opiyo Wandayi, deputy organising secretary Florence Mutua, Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma, Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga and his Muhoroni counterpart Onyango Oyoo said the timing of the release of the report is suspect.

Mr Mbadi said this was “pure politics as usual”.

“Jubilee, when cornered, always comes up with all manner of things, especially about Raila. The other day they came up with this fake Mumias thing,” Mr Mbadi told the Nation.

“Jubilee is like a person drowning, who will always clutch at a straw that comes around,” he added.

Mr Wandayi said the report is a smear campaign the Jubilee leadership is resorting to.

Ms Mutua said the ODM train will not be stopped by propaganda, adding that it will only stop after ejecting Jubilee from power.