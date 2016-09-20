Raila endorses fielding of contesters under Cord

Mr Odinga welcomed parties willing to join Cord, saying they would retain their autonomy.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has said he supports his Cord co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka's proposal to jointly field candidates for nominations under the coalition.

This will require all Cord parties — ODM, Wiper and Ford Kenya — to present candidates and the “overall winner will fly the coalition’s ticket as ODM/Cord, Wiper/Cord or Ford Kenya/Cord”.

“This arrangement will help the coalition avoid competition between constituent parties that saw them split votes and lose seats in some cases,” he said