Raila endorses fielding of contesters under Cord

Tuesday September 20 2016

Cord leader Raila Odinga addresses a rally at Mama Ngina drive in Mombasa on September 10, 2016. Mr Odinga has said he supports the proposal to jointly field candidates for nominations under the coalition. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Mr Odinga welcomed parties willing to join Cord, saying they would retain their autonomy.

By PHILIP MOMANYI MAOSA
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has said he supports his Cord co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka's proposal to jointly field candidates for nominations under the coalition.

This will require all Cord parties ODM, Wiper and Ford Kenya to present candidates and the “overall winner will fly the coalition’s ticket as ODM/Cord, Wiper/Cord or Ford Kenya/Cord”.

In a statement sent to the Nation on Tuesday, Mr Odinga welcomed parties willing to join Cord, saying they would retain their autonomy.

“This arrangement will help the coalition avoid competition between constituent parties that saw them split votes and lose seats in some cases,” he said

A similar framework was employed in 2002, when several parties joined to form the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc), which sprang Mwai Kibaki to the presidency.