By PATRICK LANG'AT

Jubilee Party has said Cord leader Raila Odinga is plotting to use technology to rig the 2017 General Election.

Speaking at the party's headquarters in Pangani, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said that Mr Odinga's insistence on the use of biometric voter registration (BVR) is suspect.

"Why is Raila insisting on BVR technology? We know he wants to use it to rig the 2017 elections," said Mr Duale.

He added: "Technology can be compromised. Systems failed, they were even hacked. So why is he insisting that we do not provide for alternative voter identification and transmission of results?"

Also, Mr Duale said Jubilee will demand the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) table a report before the National Assembly of resources received from external donors.

He also defended the decision to have "alternative" identification of voters and transmission of results in place in case technology that will be used stalls.

"Even in our homes, we have candles just in case the lights go off. If they do not, then we do not use the candles," he said.