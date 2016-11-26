By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

Cord leader Raila Odinga has mourned former Cuban leader Fidel Castro as an outstanding personality of the 20th century.

In a statement, Mr Odinga said, " In many ways, Castro was a great and true friend of Africa and other parts of the world that had to fight long and bitter wars to attain freedom from colonialism."

Mr Castro, he said stood very firmly on the side of Africans who were fighting for the continent’s liberation from colonialism especially in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa.

"In the case of Apartheid South Africa, Castro was one of the very few voices to speak against that system that was founded on a false sense of racial superiority with dire economic consequences for black people," said the former Prime Minister who named his late son Fidel after the deceased Cuban former leader.

Mr Odinga noted that Mr Castro went ahead to secure the independence, pride and sovereignty of his own people by investing heavily in social programs that ensured Cuba became largely self-sufficient particularly in the area of healthcare.

His investment in sciences Mr Odinga said saw Cuba make medical advances to become one of the leading nations in the search for cures for diseases like blood pressure, sickle cell anaemia and HIV/ Aids.

"Castro was therefore a source of inspiration and courage for all those who value and fought for freedom. I send heartfelt and deep condolences to his family and to the people of Cuba," he said.