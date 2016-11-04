Raila opposes yet another water project

By PETER LEFTIE

Orange party leader Raila Odinga has dismissed President Uhuru Kenyatta's speech at Jubilee's National Governing Council as a "circus to entertain Kenyans".

President Kenyatta on Friday accused Mr Odinga of exploiting ethnicity for political gain, and of unfairly accusing the Jubilee administration of corruption and poor leadership.

But in a rejoinder, Mr Odinga accused Jubilee of presiding over another multibillion-shilling water scandal at the Itare Water Supply Project in South West Mau, right in the heart of the Mau Forest.

The project, worth Sh34 billion, he said, will divert water from the Mau tower to Nakuru and neighbouring towns at the expense of eight surrounding counties of Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Kisii, Nyamira, Kisumu and Homa Bay.

It will also turn the Sondu Miriu Dam into a white elephant, she said.

Kipsigis elders have threatened to curse Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter and Kipkelion East MP Joseph Limo if they do not stop backing the project.

Mr Odinga, who is a co-principal in the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy, accused the government of denying the public a chance to give their views on the project that seeks to end water woes in Nakuru.

Only Nakuru County residents were consulted, he claimed, and asked the government to open up the project for public scrutiny.

He expressed fears that water from the grand project will be diverted to Ruiru to feed the personal projects of top Jubilee leaders.

Addressing journalists at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi, Mr Odinga demanded assurances from President Kenyatta that he has no personal interest in the project.

This is the second water project Mr Odinga has opposed this year.

In October, he raised a red flag over the possible effects of the Northern Water Collector Tunnel in Murang'a County, saying it was a disaster for the environment.