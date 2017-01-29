By COLLINS OMULO

Light rains hit most parts of the country following a prolonged dry spell that has left millions of people facing drought.

Nairobi, Narok, Eldoret, Nakuru, Thika and most regions in western Kenya experienced the light showers.

Most residents, especially in Nairobi, were caught unawares as there were no indications that the heavens would open up so suddenly since the better part of the day was dominated by the scorching sun.

This comes just over a week after Nyeri experienced rains during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit.