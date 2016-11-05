Raphael Tuju to head Jubilee Party secretariat

By PSCU

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Cabinet Minister Raphael Tuju as the head of the Jubilee Party secretariat.

Speaking this morning when he met the Jubilee campaign team, the President restated his call to party supporters to focus on its agenda of uniting Kenyans. He also urged them not to be distracted by the Opposition.

He said the task of the Jubilee campaign team, which was named yesterday, is to plan and organise meetings and rallies to explain the Jubilee agenda.

He told those seeking the Jubilee ticket for next year’s election to do it peacefully and join hands in championing the party development agenda.

He said the Government’s development agenda has been felt across the country, including roads and power connection. The sideshows of the opposition, the President said, cannot change the fact.

“The hand of the Jubilee government has been seen in every corner of this country. In some areas, more has been achieved in the past three years than it has been by other administration in the past 50 years,” said the President.

He pointed out that the Jubilee government is not biased, saying ‘’more roads have been built in Bondo than many other places in the past three years’’.

The President said the corruption narrative spearheaded by the opposition and the media is aimed at derailing the government’s development agenda. He cautioned Jubilee Party members against falling into the trap of propaganda and falsehood.

“In the history of this country, no government has dealt with corruption more than the Jubilee administration,” said President Kenyatta.

He said his vision, and that of the Jubilee Party, is to develop Kenya and make it a country all Kenyans are proud of.

Deputy President William Ruto said those appointed to the campaign team should be selfless and serve all party members and Kenyans without bias.