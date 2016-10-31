Raila Odinga's ODM expels 10 rebels, seeks by-elections

Monday October 31 2016

Orange Democratic Movement party officials led by leader Raila Odinga during the National Governing Council meeting at Bomas of Kenya on October 31, 2016. The party expelled ten MPs who defected to Jubilee. PHOTO | LEONARD ONYANGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

  • The ten include Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and Budalang'i MP Ababu Namwamba who was the party's Secretary General.
  • Other rebellious MPs: Mpuru Aburi (Tigania East), Mustafa Idd (Kilifi South), Gideon Mung'aro (Kilifi North) Chachu Ganya (North Horr) and James Rege (Karachuonyo) have been ordered to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee on Thursday.
By PATRICK LANG'AT
The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has expelled 10 members who defected to Jubilee.

They include Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and Budalang'i MP Ababu Namwamba, who was the party's secretary-general.

Others are Joash Maangi (Kisii deputy governor, Kisii), MPs Steven Kariuki (Mathare), Isaac Mwaura (nominated), Zainab Chidzuga (Kwale woman rep), Samwel Arama (Nakuru West), Masoud Mwahima (Likoni), John Waluke (Sirisia) and Viwandani MCA Samwel Nyangwara.

YATANI PARDONED

The party’s National Governing Council, however, pardoned Marsabit Governor Ukur Yatani and Igembe Central MP Cyprian Kubai.

Another group of rebellious MPs have been ordered to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee on Thursday.

They are Mpuru Aburi (Tigania East), Mustafa Idd (Kilifi South), Gideon Mung'aro (Kilifi North), Chachu Ganya (North Horr) and James Rege (Karachuonyo).

MPs Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South) and Simon Ogari (Bomachoge Chache) apologised to party leader Raila Odinga over their dalliance with Jubilee.

Mr Onyonka and Mr Ogari said Jubilee reneged on its promises to them.

DEFECTOR

The governing council amended the list by the disciplinary committee to include Mr Waluke, who they said had defected as early as 2014

The council is composed of party leader Raila Odinga, his two deputies Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho, members of the National Executive Committee, chairpersons of all the county branches, the parliamentary group, governors and their deputies as well the party's standing committees.

The body will examine the decision by the Fred Athuok-led disciplinary committee that proposed the expulsion of members it said had betrayed the trust of the party.

JP LAUNCH

“The report by the disciplinary committee investigating the leaders who publicly defected to other parties, was unanimously adopted by the National Executive Council,” ODM Secretary-General Agnes Zani told journalists at Orange House on Sunday.

The 13 rebels, who appeared before the team, had attended the launch of the Jubilee Party at the Kasarani Stadium on September 10.

ODM argues that the leaders betrayed the party's and voters' trust, and should seek fresh mandates through by-elections.

