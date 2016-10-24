Regular police lead in torture, report shows

By ANGIRA ZADOCK

More by this Author

The main perpetrators of torture are Regular Police followed by their Administration counterparts and county government security agents, a report has revealed.

National Torture Prevalence Survey 2016 released on Monday shows that the Regular Police account for 61.4 per cent of all torture, Administration Police 13pc, County government security 4.9pc, local chief 4.8pc, the Army 4.6pc and Prison warders 2.9 per cent.

Nairobi recorded the highest cases of torture at 41.3 per cent followed by Nyanza, Western and North eastern region. Central region recorded the lowest at 17.5 per cent.

Most torture incidences took place in police cells (39.4pc), at home (31.5pc) and on the way to the police station.

The most prevalent types of torture are beatings, strangulation and shooting.