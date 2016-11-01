Reprieve for lawyer in Sh443m tax tussle with KRA

By MAUREEN KAKAH

The High Court has temporarily stopped the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from demanding over Sh443 million as unpaid tax for seven years from a senior city lawyer.

But according to Prof Tom Ojienda, a Commissioner with the Judicial Service Commission, the taxman added up all of his monies in his four bank accounts together with unpaid fees as well as deposits from third parties as his net income subject for taxation.

In his suit protesting the tax demands, Prof Ojienda claims that the move is unreasonable and illegal.

And High Court judge George Odunga granted him a reprieve by stopping KRA from seeking the said monies untill his case is heard and determined.