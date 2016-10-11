Residents dying of thirst as officials feast on Sh52m

By GALGALO BOCHA

Women and children are the most affected by severe water shortage that has hit Tana River County following a prolonged drought.

They have to walk long distances in the expansive county in the sweltering heat in search of the precious liquid.

Mrs Hadija Gobu, the mother of a one-month-old baby, told the Daily Nation at Assa that she had not seen her infant for three days since leaving Iddi village to look for water.

“My breasts are full of milk,’’ said the distraught mother. “My baby must be suffering. It is very painful for any mother not be with her baby for all those days.”

“But if I choose to remain at home and take care of the baby, who will fetch me water for my family’s domestic use?’’ asked Mrs Gobu.

Assa location chief Abdulrahman Shora said those who opted not to leave their villages had been forced to camp around the few available open wells for days to await their turn to fetch water.

At least seven schools, three dispensaries and several shopping centres are deserted after residents moved towards River Sabaki three months ago.

During a recent visit, the Nation team saw residents sharing the same water sources with domestic animals, including cows, sheep and goats.

And as these residents walk for days to water points for their animals and domestic use, the Tana River County Government, which sits 552km away in Hola town, allocated itself Sh52 million for hospitality in this year’s budget.

Governor Hussein Dado’s office has been allocated Sh14,860,300 for catering and accommodation and Sh12,247,500 for gifts. The office has also been assigned another Sh2.44 million for board and committee meetings, conference and seminars.

The county public services board has been allocated Sh450,000 for hospitality supplies and services.

Out of more than nine county government departments, education, vocational training and sports department received the lion’s share of money set aside for hospitality.

TRAIINING SERVICES

The department has four kinds of allocations for hospitality expenditure spread across its sub-departments with education receiving Sh1.5 million, early childhood development services Sh1.8 million, Sh1.45 million for vocational training services and a million for sports services.

Livestock production department was allocated Sh950,020 as daily subsistence allowance alongside that of cohesion and special programmes which received Sh3.5 million.

If the county was to redirect the Sh52 million hospitality allocation for an emergency water programme for Assa residents, it would drill between 250 and 300 boreholes. To drill and equip a borehole in the Lower Tana area would cost between Sh25,000, according to an official of a firm that does related work in the Coast region.

The same amount of money would buy at least 19,229 bags of 50kg rice to feed 70,000 residents faced with hunger in three sub-counties of Tana Delta, Tana River and Tana North.

The situation has been termed by both the county and national governments as worrying, with 140 villages put under the water trucking programme.

Mr Dado’s government has allocated Sh100 million to purchase cereals and cooking oil for the crisis hit residents.

The county is grappling with efforts to provide basic health care to its projected 238,688 population with referral cases particularly among expectant mothers being referred to Coast Provincial General Hospital in Mombasa.