By JOSEPH OPENDA

Retired teachers seeking Sh 42.3 billion as salaries and pension arrears are set to start receiving part of the money weekly as per the orders issued by the High Court in Nakuru.

In a ruling made on Thursday, Lady justice Janet Mulwa directed the Director of Pensions Mr Shem Nyakutu to pay at least 300 claims per week in settlement of Sh 1.5 billion approved by Parliament as part of Sh 42.3 billion pension arrears sought by the 52,000 retirees.

“For every week from the date of this order, the director of pensions is directed to make payments of not less than 300 claims to the retired teachers,” ruled Justice Mulwa.

Mr Nyakutu appeared once before the court on August 15 after a warrant of arrest was issued against him on July 26.

He confirmed that his office received the Sh1.5 billion on June 25 and promised to release the amount to the retired teachers’ accounts within 30 days.

He further indicated that his office was working with other stakeholders, including the Controller of Budget, the TSC, and the Attorney-General, as well as the retired teachers, to ensure the cash is efficiently released.

100 CLAIMS

Mr Nyakutu informed the court that he had started by paying 100 claims to the retirees through the central Bank.

However, the retired teachers, through their lawyer Mr Domminic Kimatta, dismissed the claims and informed the court that none of them had received any money in their accounts.

“I sent my clients to their respective banks to confirm the payments but none of them had received a single penny in their accounts,” said Mr Kimatta.

Mr Kimatta further challenged the director of pensions to table evidence of the said payments before the court which he failed to produce.

In his defence, Mr Nyakutu, through His lawyer Mr Wachira Nguyo, blamed the Controller of Budget Ms Agnes Odhiambo whom she accused of frustrating the processing of retirees payment by failing to approve the claim forms in time.

He told the court that his office could make payments of about 100 claims in a single day as long as they are approved on time by the controller of Budget.

The court in consequence issued summons to Ms Odhiambo who is required to appear in court on October 25 to shed light on why the settlement of ex-teachers claims is derailed.