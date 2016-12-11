By CHARLES LWANGA

More by this Author

Senate Majority Chief Whip Beatrice Elachi has said the health industry should be reverted to the national government in order to end frequent strikes by health workers.

The Nominated Senator said the central government will handle matters more effectively.

When officially opening a slaughterhouse in Kakoneni, Malindi today, she said county governments should only handle matters of infrastructure and development.

“Matters of health, education and security should not be devolved if we are to enhance professionalism,” she said, adding that “Kenyans should agree to return the health docket to the national government even if it is through a referendum.”

Senator Elachi said the grievances by health workers can only be solved by ordinary Kenyans.

She also urged residents to vote for Jubilee Party, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, in next year's General Election, dismissing Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) as an outfit that only focuses on problems instead of providing solutions.

“In western Kenya, we were in ODM but nothing happened after voting for the opposition for many years,” she said.

Ms Elachi is eying the Dagoretti North parliamentary seat in Nairobi County.

Also, she said that Coast region is not an ODM fandom and that Jubilee will clinch many elective seats.

At the same time, Kilifi County Jubilee campaigner Peter Ponda said the locals should be allowed to spearhead campaigns.

“Jubilee should leave campaigns for us to deliver votes in the region. There are people from Nairobi and Mombasa going round forming campaign committees in Ganze," he added.

Senator Elachi was accompanied by Kazuri London Crocodile Farm chief executive officer Mildred Parker.

Ms Parker's farm, rears crocodiles on a four-acre piece of land.