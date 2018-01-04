Review night travel ban, matatu owners tell NTSA

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Matatu operators have appealed to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to review the night travel ban saying has led to loss of revenue and untold suffering to Kenyans.

Matatu Owners Association (MOA) Chairman Simon Kimutai on Thursday said they are not opposed to the ban but wanted the times adjusted to cushion investors in the sector who have lost millions in revenue since the ban was imposed.

“We are not opposed to it but we want it to be adjusted to midnight and not 7pm and also we be allowed to start their journey at 5am in the morning. Operators are now losing half of their daily revenue because the trips have been cut into half,” said Mr Kimutai in Nairobi.

BAN

He said the ban, if not adjusted, will also lead to massive job losses as most companies would be forced to lay off workers citing Easy Coach which has 190 drivers but is currently using only 100 because of the reduced trips.

He said traders who rely on the public service vehicles in transportation of their merchandise have also been affected.

“The effect is massive and everywhere. Operators have lost millions in revenue, small scale traders cannot transport their wares from Nairobi to upcountry. Passengers are suffering because of increased fares and drivers will also be laid off as most buses are only making single trips,” he said.

CORRUPT

The MOA chair said they had already met with Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia and made their presentations to him concerning the ban.

“We engaged him yesterday (Wednesday) and made our presentations and we are now waiting for his response,” said Mr Kimutai.

He blamed corrupt practices on the roads perpetuated by traffic police officers as the major cause of the crashes.