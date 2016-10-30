By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

Civil society groups have said they will on Wednesday hold protests at Afya House in Nairobi to demand the resignation of Health Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri.

The National Civil Society Congress wants Dr Muraguri to take responsibility for the reported loss of Sh5.2 billion from the Ministry of Health.

They have also taken issue with Dr Muraguri for his reported threats to a journalist who first broke out the story.

At the same time, the activists have proposed seven action points that they say President Uhuru Kenyatta should follow to fight corruption.

Their proposals include lifestyle audit on senior government officials and the strengthening of the Auditor-General’s office.

They also want state officers barred from trading with government.