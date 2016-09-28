By VINCENT AGOYA

Rio Olympics Team Kenya chef of mission Stephen Soi was on Wednesday charged with stealing $256,000 (Sh25.6 million) meant for accommodation of Athletics Kenya officials in Brazil.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) secretary-general Francis Paul and Rio Olympics team manager Pius Ochieng were also in court and faced charges related to kits meant for Team Kenya.

The charge against Mr Soi stated that he stole the money from the Sports Ministry on July 20.

Mr Paul and Mr Ochieng were charged with failing to make an inventory of kits donated by Nike to the Kenyan team that participated in the Rio Olympic Games.

They are alleged to have committed the offence between June 1 and July 31 at Nock offices at the Plaza 2000 building in Nairobi.

They were freed on a Sh1 million bond each with an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000.