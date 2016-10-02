By ANITA CHEPKOECH

Infrastructure Principal Secretary John Mosonik has defended the Ministry’s proposal to impose a Sh5 tax for every kilometre travelled on some roads.

He said it will benefit road users through road maintenance and reduced accidents.

The Road Tolling Policy, which has to be approved by the Cabinet and Parliament before being effected, targets users of Mombasa to Nairobi, Nairobi to Mau Summit (Nakuru), Thika Superhighway, the Likoni-Nyali Bridge and the Southern bypass.

Motorists driving from Mombasa to Nakuru, a distance of 641 kilometres are expected to pay a whopping Sh3,205.

There has been an uproar from members of the public, who were concerned that the charges will raise the cost of transport through double taxation.

“The objective of tolling is to raise additional funds from road users in order to contribute to the sustainable development, maintenance and generate funds to address challenges like road traffic congestion and development of alternative modes,” said the PS.

He spoke in Kisumu on Friday after he assessed the status of the Sh146 billion government projects totalling to 2,678 kilometres of roads in Nyanza and Western regions.

According to road toll plan, the government will enter into a partnership with private companies to upgrade the five high volume roads which have been earmarked for tolling and collect the revenues from the users.

“Currently, five private public partnership projects with a total length of 742 kilometres have been identified for implementation,” said Engineer Mosonik.

He, however, said the tolls will only be introduced where it is economically and financially beneficial, for example, on roads which have been improved from the previous conditions.

The tolling policy provides for discounts for repeated users, waiver for certain vehicles and short trips and also electronic payments to ensure there is no congestion of tolled highways.

Parameters used to gauge whether a road will be tolled or not are the cost of developing and maintaining it, user benefits accrued from reduced vehicle maintenance costs and the amount of traffic on the road.

The tolling policy is part of the National Surface Transport Sector Funding Policy initiated in 2014, which is meant to fund development of toll roads to bridge the gap in road infrastructure expenditure.