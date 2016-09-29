Rongai residents march in protest over reckless driving

By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

By ARNOLD NGURE

More by this Author

Residents of Nairobi’s Ongata Rongai and Kiserian suburbs Thursday morning marched in protest over reckless driving of public service vehicles.

The march started at around 8.00am from Tuskys at Rongai and was expected to end at the Lang’ata Police Station.

A notice had been issued through the Rongai-Kiserian Residents Association, about the intended protest walk.

There was heavy police presence as well as ambulances for emergency services.

The residents turned up in large numbers for the procession. Police controlled the traffic flow.

SUNDAY ACCIDENT

The protests follow the Sunday accident along Langata road involving an Ongata Rongai matatu that saw four people killed and several others injured.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has since deregistered Ongata Line Sacco, which the ill-fated matatu belonged to, since the accident.

Some of the residents have however complained, saying deregistration caused problems for commuters as the few remaining vehicles have hiked fares.

The protesting residents were set lay a wreath at the exact spot where the accident occurred.