Deputy President William Ruto has accused Cord leader Raila Odinga of lacking respect for the country’s soldiers, in what is likely to further inflame the war of words between the former premier and the government.

At a ceremony to burn illegal firearms in Kajiado on Tuesday, Mr Ruto deviated from the topic of the day and accused Mr Odinga of politicising Kenya’s decision to withdraw its soldiers from the peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

“The decision that a President who is the Commander in Chief makes is not a small matter. Whatever the President, whatever the decision he makes is considered and processed appropriately because matters of security of our country are not matters anybody would want to take lightly,” Mr Ruto said.

“Let us not introduce partisan parochial political games into the management of our security agencies. The decision by the government of Kenya, executed by the commander in chief about what is going on in South Sudan is a considered decision processed through the relevant legal and constitutional channels.”

On Monday, State House and Mr Odinga traded barbs over whether it had been legal for President Kenyatta to order the 1,229 serving in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) back home.

PROTECT CIVILIANS

The directive followed a protest by Nairobi after its three-star soldier Lt-Gen Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki was fired as the UNMISS force commander by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

An investigation team had found that Lt-Gen Ondieki failed to order his troops to protect civilians after violence erupted in Juba in July.

Kenya argues it had not been consulted at all during investigations and the report of its findings was never shared with it.

But Mr Odinga says the move to withdraw the troops was ill-informed because Parliament was not involved in authorising the withdrawal.

The Constitution requires the President to seek parliamentary approval when deploying soldiers abroad. On withdrawing them, the government has argued the National Security Council, which the President chairs, can make that decision alone.

“Our security personnel deployed in peacekeeping missions are very experienced officers. They do not need to go to peacekeeping missions to get any experience,” Mr Ruto said.

“They should respect our security officers. Our officers are not on vacation in South Sudan. They are not there for monetary gains.