Deputy President William Ruto on Monday held a closed-door meeting with the top leadership of Moi University a few days after a damning report revealed loss of more than Sh1 billion in a corruption scandal.

Mr Ruto met with acting Vice-Chancellor Laban Ayiro, Rivatex managing director Thomas Kipkurgat and another officer who was not identified.

“The meeting that lasted for almost an hour was only attended by three top managers of the university,” said a source at the Deputy President’s office.

The meeting was held at Harambee House Annex and no statement was issued from the Deputy President’s press office.

Moi University, which is a public institution, has been in the news for the wrong reasons, with local politicians demanding that one of their “own” must head the institution.

A government audit report released last month and which has been handed over to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission indicates the Eldoret based Rivatex lost more than Sh600 million in questionable transactions. The facility is owned by the university.

The report indicated that the university has 56 bank accounts.

Universities Academic Staff Union Moi University chapter secretary Jack Abok has called for a total overhaul of management at the institution.

“Academic staff are leaving in large numbers as they are not motivated at all. Several officers are holding positions in acting capacities. Some are owed by the institution at individual level as much as Sh2 million,” said Mr Abok.

Mid this year, the union’s leaders raised concern over the unauthorised retention of pension dues since October 2015 and arrears of May 2014, which they said amounted to Sh290 million.

He said several workers at the institution could not access loans as they had been listed at the credit reference bureau for non-payment while those who fall sick cannot access better medication.

“Something must be done at this institution or else it will collapse. Lecturers have now been forced to moonlight to survive,” said the secretary.

University council chairman Jenesio Kinyamario said an inquiry into the allegations is going on.