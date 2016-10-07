By RICHARD MUNGUTI

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Deputy President William Ruto has filed a defamation case against activist Boniface Mwangi.

Mr Ruto states that a post on Mr Mwangi’s Twitter account is false and malicious.

The Deputy President, in his suit papers filed Friday, wants the court to compel the activist to delete the message, posted on September 28, and publish an apology.

The DP says the apology and retraction should be give prominence on social media, newspapers and electronic media.

Mr Ruto also wants the activist to be barred from ever publishing or post on social media any defamatory material against him.