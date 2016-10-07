Deputy President William Ruto sues activist Boniface Mwangi for defamation

Friday October 7 2016

A combined photo of Deputy President William

A combined photo of Deputy President William Ruto (right) and activist Boniface Mwangi. Mr Ruto has sued the activist for defamation. FILE PHOTOS | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By RICHARD MUNGUTI
By MAUREEN KAKAH
Deputy President William Ruto has filed a defamation case against activist Boniface Mwangi.

Mr Ruto states that a post on Mr Mwangi’s Twitter account is false and malicious.

The Deputy President, in his suit papers filed Friday, wants the court to compel the activist to delete the message, posted on September 28, and publish an apology.

The DP says the apology and retraction should be give prominence on social media, newspapers and electronic media.

Mr Ruto also wants the activist to be barred from ever publishing or post on social media any defamatory material against him.

He is also seeking damages for libel in the suit filed by lawyer Kioko Kilukumi.