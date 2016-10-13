Rwanda bans usage of Galaxy note 7 to protect consumers

By ALBERT TUMWINE

Kampala

The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) has banned the importation and usage of Samsung note 7 citing safety reasons.

Samsung has suffered one of its biggest setbacks in business after the South Korean electronics giant killed off its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone due to a crisis with exploding batteries.

In a statement dated October 12, the RURA acting director general, Mr Patrick Nyirishema noted that, “The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority informs the general public that importation and distribution of smartphone Samsung Galaxy Note 7 in Rwanda is banned."