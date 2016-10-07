SMEs urged to embrace social media marketing

By COLLINS OMULO

Kenya's small- and medium-size enterprises have been urged to embrace online marketing in a bid to tap into the rapidly growing number of Kenyans accessing the Internet.

Charles Murito, Google Africa's strategic partnerships lead, on Thursday said traditional businesses risk being wiped out by emerging competitors using social media to market their products.

He was addressing a Top 100 mid-size companies’ conference in Nairobi.

“We now have 75 per cent of middle-class Kenyans booking and shopping online, where they pay for goods and services via cashless transactions on their phones,” he said.

Tour firms at the forum gave examples of how they have reaped from embracing social media marketing.

Pancras Maina, a co-director at Expeditions Maasai Safaris, said the company is reaping from marketing its products on social media.

Mr Maina said the firm realised that its can increase awareness about its services on online platforms such as social media as their main clients are the youth and middle-income earners who have access to the internet.