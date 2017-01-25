By MAUREEN KAKAH

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has summoned the the salaries agency to appear in court on Thursday for failing to file necessary documents in a case pitting the lecturers’ union against the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum over the ongoing strike.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa issued the summons when parties in the case appeared before her and complained that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission had not filed any documents for the case as required.

The Forum sued the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) and the Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu) separately.

Lawyers representing the Forum and Uasu raised their concerns to the court on Wednesday and prompted the judge to issue the summons while insisting that the ongoing negotiations should proceed.

“I issue summons against SRC to be in court on Thursday, January 26 for directions, in the meantime negotiations on the table to continue,” Justice Wasilwa said.

The judge had on January 19 issued orders stopping the strike by universities academic staff.

The nationwide job boycott kicked off after union officials issued a notice despite the existing court order.