Safaricom to continue holding medical camps

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

Telecommunications firm Safaricom will continue conducting free medical camps in all major towns nationwide.

Mr Kirimi Mutembei, Senior officer in charge of events, said the move was part of community social responsibility ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities.

Speaking at Nyamachaki Primary School in Nyeri town where doctors attended to 1,000 patients, Mr Mutembei said areas of focus are on cancer screening, diabetes, blood pressure, dental and optical.

Through the event dubbed “home is where the heart is”, Mr Mutembei said the company is also giving out free airtime and fuelling customers’ cars.

“We are also giving customers chicken and goats for feast on Christmas in addition to visiting children centres with goodies and have time together with them,” he said.

Voluntary counselling and testing and family planning services are also offered.

It was in collaboration with Diabetes Management Information (DMI) centre.

"Safaricom has acted like a saviour. I was not able to access health service for lack of money.

"I have been treated and given medicines for free. I have been suffering from blood pressure for a long time,” said Mary Nyawira from Mukurweini Sub-County.