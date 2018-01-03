By RUSHDIE OUDIA

More by this Author

Several secondary school students are stranded at a bus booking office in Kisumu.

The students from Mbaga and Rang’ala girls high schools, in Siaya County, were seen outside the Guardian Angel bus company booking office in Kisumu at 8pm Wednesday.

Some of the students were seen idling outside the bus booking office, which is a few metres from a night club, while others went to buy food from nearby food kiosks and shops. Some of the girls were seen sleeping inside the Guardian Angel bus.

"We left Nairobi at 10 am and reached Kisumu at 8pm, we were asked to wait until 6am tomorrow (Thursday) to proceed to our schools following the ban on night travel," said one of the girls.